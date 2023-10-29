Piper Sandler Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $79.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

