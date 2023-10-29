Piper Sandler Trims First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Target Price to $21.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $79,143.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $79,143.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $375,256. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

