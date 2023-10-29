Piper Sandler Trims STERIS (NYSE:STE) Target Price to $215.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS stock opened at $209.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS has a 1 year low of $160.15 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.09.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

