Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $879.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

