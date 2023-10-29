Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Short Interest Up 28.7% in October

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 511,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 1,757.3% in the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 297,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281,163 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 257,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

XPDBW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.