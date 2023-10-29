Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$122.70 Average PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

TSE:PD opened at C$80.11 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.32. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of C$425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 17.0433884 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

