Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Presto Automation Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PRST opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.42. Presto Automation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the second quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the second quarter worth about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Presto Automation by 906.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,402 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

