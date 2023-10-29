PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Stephens

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

PRG stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. PROG has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in PROG by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

