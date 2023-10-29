Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

