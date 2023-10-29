PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

