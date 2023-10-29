Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BERY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

