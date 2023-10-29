Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WU. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:WU opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.