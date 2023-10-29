Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

