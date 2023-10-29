Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $189,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS opened at $248.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $191.45 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

