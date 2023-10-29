Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $19.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.56. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $23.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

HCA opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

