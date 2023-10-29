Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

