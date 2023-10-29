ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of ResMed worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in ResMed by 41.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ResMed by 5.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD opened at $134.65 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.68.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

