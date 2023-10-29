Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

