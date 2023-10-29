Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE RL opened at $109.82 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $135.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

