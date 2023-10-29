Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

HII stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

