Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.24 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $76.56 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

