Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.43 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Get Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.