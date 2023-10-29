Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,300 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of CTLT opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

