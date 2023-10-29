Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,481 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $28.29 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

