Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 253 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 31.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vicor Stock Performance
Vicor stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.39. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
