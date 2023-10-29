Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,669 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

