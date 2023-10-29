Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 918 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of XRX opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

