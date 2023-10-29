Reviewing Agora (NASDAQ:API) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agora and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freshworks 0 7 11 0 2.61

Risk & Volatility

Agora currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.27%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than Freshworks.

Agora has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agora and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $160.67 million 1.98 -$120.38 million ($1.18) -2.51 Freshworks $498.00 million 10.42 -$232.13 million ($0.66) -26.77

Agora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -82.36% -17.59% -16.16% Freshworks -35.18% -17.62% -13.44%

Summary

Freshworks beats Agora on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies. The company also provides Freshchat, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with their customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshsales that offers a multi-tiered approach to automating sales workflow and processes, as well as configure-price-quote functionality to quickly create quotes and AI-driven pipeline management; and Freshsales Suite, which delivers a single unified sales and marketing solution that allows businesses to engage and track customers across their buying journey. In addition, the company offers Freshservice, an intuitive service management solution; Freshping, a solution to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts; Freshstatus that allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey, a tool to measure NPS and other satisfaction metrics. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

