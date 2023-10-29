Reviewing bleuacacia (BLEU) & Its Competitors

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 677 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare bleuacacia to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 110 539 828 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 122.47%. Given bleuacacia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -1.23% -73.59% 0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.87 bleuacacia Competitors $1,333.35 billion $36.10 million 51.04

bleuacacia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

bleuacacia rivals beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

