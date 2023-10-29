Reviewing Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Swiss Re and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swiss Re and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 9.26 Maiden $58.13 million 2.76 -$60.04 million $0.19 8.32

Swiss Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Maiden 19.84% 15.09% 2.15%

Summary

Maiden beats Swiss Re on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Maiden

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.