RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $32.04 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.