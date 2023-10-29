RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.