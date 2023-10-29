RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

