RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $554.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.