RFG Advisory LLC Buys 11,875 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

FPEI opened at $16.48 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

