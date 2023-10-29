RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Ares Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.