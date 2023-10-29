RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

