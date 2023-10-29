RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,764,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,902,000 after buying an additional 1,221,819 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 336,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 68,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 236,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

