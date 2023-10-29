RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.