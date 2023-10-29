RFG Advisory LLC Has $617,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $142.76 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average is $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

