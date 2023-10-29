RFG Advisory LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS NULG opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

