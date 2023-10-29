RFG Advisory LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

