RFG Advisory LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 107,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

