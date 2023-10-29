RFG Advisory LLC Has $956,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 136,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

