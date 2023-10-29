RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

