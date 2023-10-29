RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

