RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 438 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,310,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

