RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

