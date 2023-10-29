RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CE opened at $113.50 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.