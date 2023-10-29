RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

